Detroit takes home win streak into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (14-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Pistons face Atlanta.

The Pistons have gone 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 7.3.

The Hawks are 8-7 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta averages 118.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Pistons score 118.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 116.5 the Hawks give up. The Hawks are shooting 48.5% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 44.6% the Pistons’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Hawks 99-98 in their last matchup on Dec. 2. Duren led the Pistons with 21 points, and Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 27.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Pistons. Isaiah Stewart is averaging 19.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 75.0% over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Vit Krejci is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Tobias Harris: day to day (ankle), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: day to day (concussion), Jacob Toppin: day to day (shoulder), Trae Young: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

