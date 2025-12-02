Details of Phil Maton’s $14.5 million, 2-year contract with the Chicago Cubs

Details of right-hander Phil Maton’s $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs:
2026 base salary: $5.5 million
2027 base salary: $6 million
2028 club option: $8.5 million, or $3 million buyout
Performance bonuses:
2026 and 2027: $125,000 each for 40 and 50 games pitched
2028: $250,000 each for 40 and 50 games pitched
Assignment bonus:
$250,000, paid by acquiring team
