Details of Phil Maton’s $14.5 million, 2-year contract with the Chicago Cubs

Details of right-hander Phil Maton’s $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Chicago Cubs:

2026 base salary: $5.5 million

2027 base salary: $6 million

2028 club option: $8.5 million, or $3 million buyout

Performance bonuses:

2026 and 2027: $125,000 each for 40 and 50 games pitched

2028: $250,000 each for 40 and 50 games pitched

Assignment bonus:

$250,000, paid by acquiring team

