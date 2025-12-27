Denver visits Orlando following Jokic’s 56-point outing

Denver Nuggets (22-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Saturday,…

Denver Nuggets (22-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Orlando Magic after Nikola Jokic scored 56 points in the Nuggets’ 142-138 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Magic are 10-6 in home games. Orlando is third in the NBA with 18.2 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.2.

The Nuggets are 12-3 on the road. Denver ranks second in the Western Conference with 29.8 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 11.0.

The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets give up (13.1). The Nuggets are shooting 51.3% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 47.8% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Magic 126-115 in their last meeting on Dec. 19. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points, and Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 24 points, four assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 11 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 35.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 128.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (leg), Goga Bitadze: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (hip).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Tamar Bates: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

