Denver faces Toronto on 3-game road slide

Denver Nuggets (22-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30…

Denver Nuggets (22-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Nuggets play Toronto.

The Raptors are 10-7 on their home court. Toronto is the league leader with 19.2 fast break points per game led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.1.

The Nuggets are 12-5 on the road. Denver has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raptors average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets allow (13.3). The Nuggets are shooting 51.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 46.4% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Raptors. Jamal Shead is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 29.6 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Spencer Jones is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 108.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 126.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (back), RJ Barrett: out (injury management).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Tamar Bates: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.