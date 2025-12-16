DeBrincat scores twice in 3rd period to help Red Wings beat Islanders 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals in the third period as the Detroit Red Wings beat the…

DETROIT (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals in the third period as the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Tuesday night.

DeBrincat has eight goals and 13 points in his last eight games for the Red Wings, who have won five of six. John Gibson made 16 saves to win his sixth straight start.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 18 shots for the Islanders, who had won three in a row and seven of eight. New York was going for a season sweep, having outscored Detroit 12-2 in the first two meetings.

New York took an early lead on Emil Heineman’s 11th goal at 4:27 of the first, as he put in Mathew Barzal’s pass across the slot. Barzal missed the morning skate and wasn’t penciled into the lineup until pregame warmups, but extended his point streak to five games with the assist.

Detroit dominated offensive-zone time in the first two periods, but struggled to turn it into scoring chances. When the Red Wings did, Sorokin came up with key saves.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, though, tied the game at 2:03 of the third period, cutting along the goal line and putting a wrist shot over Sorokin’s shoulder.

DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 3:55, ripping a wrist shot over Sorokin’s glove hand. Scott Mayfield made it 2-all at 11:26.

Sorokin stopped Dylan Larkin at point-blank range with 4:35 to play, but DeBrincat put Detroit back in front at 17:43 with his 20th goal of the season.

Red Wings rookie Nate Danielson escaped injury when he was hit in the head by DeBrincat’s shot in the second. He went back to the locker room with athletic trainers, but returned within five minutes. Linesman Shandor Alphonso also needed attention from trainers after being hit by a deflected shot late in the game.

