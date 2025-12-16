Darts player creates a buzz by bringing insect spray onto the stage at worlds

LONDON (AP) — Wasps are causing mayhem on the stage at the world darts championship, so one player came prepared…

LONDON (AP) — Wasps are causing mayhem on the stage at the world darts championship, so one player came prepared to deal with them.

After walking onto the stage ahead of his first-round match on Tuesday, Jurjen van der Velde created a bit of a buzz by pulling out insect repellant from his pocket and started spraying the air around him and then himself — much to the amusement of the crowd at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Van der Velde was seen wiping his face with a cloth ahead of the game, with tournament organizer the Professional Darts Corporation questioning on X whether the Dutchman was “emotional or has sprayed bug spray in his eyes.”

In all-Dutch match, Van der Velde went on to lose 3-1 to Danny Noppert.

Wasps have been interfering with players during the opening days of the worlds, affecting their throws and post-match interviews. One player, Nitin Kumar, even struck a wasp with his dart mid-flight on Sunday.

