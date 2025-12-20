Dara Greig scores 1st PWHL goal to help Victoire beat Goldeneyes 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dara Greig scored her first PWHL goal early in the second period and added an…

Marie-Philip Poulin, Shiann Darkangelo and Natalie Mlynkova also scored for Montreal, and Sandra Abstreiter made 28 saves in her first start of the season. At 4-1, the Victoire moved into sole possession of second place with 11 points.

Sophie Jaques and Michela Cava scored for the Goldeneyes in their first home loss. Vancouver dropped to 3-4.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 24 shots for Vancouver.

Victoire: At Seattle on Tuesday night.

Goldeneyes: Vs. Minnesota next Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta.

