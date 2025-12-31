Dallas takes on Philadelphia, looks to halt 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (17-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (12-22, 12th in the Western Conference) Dallas; Thursday, 8:30…

Philadelphia 76ers (17-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (12-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to end its three-game skid when the Mavericks take on Philadelphia.

The Mavericks are 9-9 on their home court. Dallas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The 76ers are 8-6 on the road. Philadelphia is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow (12.6). The 76ers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Mavericks give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 121-114 in the last meeting on Dec. 21. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 38 points, and Anthony Davis led the Mavericks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 30.8 points, 7.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 119.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (groin).

76ers: Trendon Watford: day to day (thigh), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.