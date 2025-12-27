Czechia spreads the wealth and Marik steps up in goal in 7-2 win over Denmark at World Juniors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seven players scored one goal each, Matyas Marik had a strong outing in the net and Czechia…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Seven players scored one goal each, Matyas Marik had a strong outing in the net and Czechia routed Denmark 7-2 on Saturday night at the World Junior Championship.

Marik stopped 20 of 22 shots, allowing only single goals in the first and third periods. He played in place of Michal Orsulak, who allowed seven goals in a 7-5 loss to Canada on Friday.

Tomas Galvas had a goal and two assists for the Czechs.

Czechia peppered Denmark goalkeeper Anton Wilde with 53 shots.

Both teams scored in the first 6 minutes of the game, Vojtech Cihar finding the back of the net for Czechia and Tristan Petersen tying it up for Denmark. Twelve minutes in, Matej Kubiesa put Czechia back ahead 2-1 when he scored on the power play after Denmark’s Jesper Olesen received a game misconduct for a hit to the head of Matyas Man.

Czechia scored three times in the second period. Vaclav Nestrasil scored first with a wicked slapshot for a 3-1 lead before Denmark’s Oliver Larsen made it 3-2. Adam Jiricek’s goal at 11:20 of the second made it 4-2. Stepan Hoch scored to make it 5-2 with 5 minutes left in the period.

The Czechs scored twice in the third. Galvas scoring on an early power play and Richard Zemlicka wrapping up the scoring on a breakaway with 14 minutes left.

Up next

Czechia plays Finland, also on Monday.

Denmark, which lost its opener to Finland, plays Canada on Monday.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.