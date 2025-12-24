Cunningham, Duren and Harris lead East-best Pistons to 136-127 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 23 points and 14 assists, Jalen Duren had 23 points and 12 rebounds,…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 23 points and 14 assists, Jalen Duren had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 136-127 on Tuesday night.

Tobias Harris scored 24 points for the Pistons, who have won nine of 11.

Duren’s double-double was his fourth straight and 17th of the season. Ausar Thompson had 19 points for Detroit, and Isaiah Stewart added 16 points off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Russell Westbrook had 27 for the Kings, who have lost 10 of 12.

Westbrook had four assists to reach 10,140 for his career, one short of Magic Johnson for seventh in NBA history.

The Pistons, who lead the NBA in points in the paint at 58.1 per game, had 70 points inside to the Kings’ 48.

Detroit led 75-58 at halftime and 115-97 after three quarters. Sacramento closed within eight in the final period but got no closer.

Up next

Pistons: At Utah on Friday.

Kings: Host Dallas on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.