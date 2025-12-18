Chicago Cubs finalize $4.5 million, 1-year contract with left-hander reliever Caleb Thielbar

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have retained a key reliever, finalizing a $4.5 million, one-year contract with Caleb Thielbar.…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have retained a key reliever, finalizing a $4.5 million, one-year contract with Caleb Thielbar.

Thielbar gets a $4 million salary next year as part of the deal announced Wednesday. The agreement includes a $6 million mutual option for 2027 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn an additional $750,000 in performances for games pitched: $125,000 each for 50 and 55, and $250,000 apiece for 60 and 65.

Thielbar, who turns 39 in January, went 3-4 with a 2.64 ERA in 67 appearances in his first season with Chicago. He held lefty batters to a .161 batting average and a .486 OPS.

Thielbar’s return puts another left-hander in Chicago’s bullpen after Hoby Milner agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract this month. Right-handed reliever Phil Maton finalized a $14.5 million, two-year contract with the Cubs on Nov. 25.

Chicago is looking for a return trip to the postseason after it made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2020. Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz — two key relievers for the Cubs — departed in free agency.

Thielbar spent his first eight seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA and three saves in 59 games in 2024.

The Minnesota native was selected by Milwaukee in the 18th round of the 2009 amateur draft. He is 26-16 with a 3.26 ERA in 414 career appearances, all in relief.

