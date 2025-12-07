Crown Australian Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $1.3 million
Yardage: 7,086; Par: 71
Final Round
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (500), $224,992
|67-66-66-70—269
|-15
|Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $145,583
|70-65-66-69—270
|-14
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea (188), $83,379
|70-66-65-70—271
|-13
|Michael Hollick, South Africa (150), $66,174
|69-69-69-65—272
|-12
|Adam Scott, Australia (127), $56,116
|69-66-68-70—273
|-11
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (97), $43,013
|68-68-67-71—274
|-10
|Josele Ballester, Spain (0), $43,013
|69-68-65-72—274
|-10
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (64), $28,388
|65-72-69-69—275
|-9
|Matthew McCarty, United States (0), $28,388
|70-69-69-67—275
|-9
|Carlos Ortiz, Mexico (0), $28,388
|65-70-66-74—275
|-9
|Caleb Surratt, United States (0), $28,388
|70-66-69-70—275
|-9
|Davis Bryant, United States (49), $22,036
|71-67-69-69—276
|-8
|Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal (49), $22,036
|69-64-74-69—276
|-8
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (43), $19,058
|65-71-71-70—277
|-7
|Min Woo Lee, Australia (43), $19,058
|69-65-69-74—277
|-7
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (43), $19,058
|72-68-68-69—277
|-7
|Greg Chalmers, Australia (0), $19,058
|73-66-68-70—277
|-7
|Jack Buchanan, Australia (36), $15,935
|70-72-64-72—278
|-6
|Wenyi Ding, China (36), $15,935
|71-65-68-74—278
|-6
|Daniel Young, Scotland (36), $15,935
|72-67-70-69—278
|-6
|Lucas Herbert, Australia (0), $15,935
|75-65-65-73—278
|-6
|Marc Leishman, Australia (0), $15,935
|70-69-68-71—278
|-6
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (30), $13,367
|69-67-73-70—279
|-5
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (30), $13,367
|74-68-67-70—279
|-5
|Stefano Mazzoli, Italy (30), $13,367
|69-71-68-71—279
|-5
|Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain (30), $13,367
|71-70-70-68—279
|-5
|Jack Senior, England (30), $13,367
|72-70-67-70—279
|-5
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (30), $13,367
|70-68-70-71—279
|-5
|Ben Henkel, Australia (0), $13,367
|70-71-67-71—279
|-5
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (25), $10,985
|71-65-73-71—280
|-4
|Sean Crocker, United States (25), $10,985
|70-71-69-70—280
|-4
|Tom Vaillant, France (25), $10,985
|73-67-70-70—280
|-4
|Abraham Ancer, Mexico (0), $10,985
|70-70-67-73—280
|-4
|Curtis Luck, Australia (0), $10,985
|69-73-70-68—280
|-4
|Cameron Adam, Scotland (22), $9,297
|67-74-68-72—281
|-3
|Jake McLeod, Australia (0), $9,297
|70-69-67-75—281
|-3
|Wade Ormsby, Australia (0), $9,297
|68-69-70-74—281
|-3
|Nick Voke, New Zealand (0), $9,297
|71-70-70-70—281
|-3
|Clement Charmasson, France (19), $7,808
|67-70-74-71—282
|-2
|Ugo Coussaud, France (19), $7,808
|72-69-69-72—282
|-2
|Jordan Gumberg, United States (19), $7,808
|73-69-69-71—282
|-2
|Steve Allan, Australia (0), $7,808
|73-68-70-71—282
|-2
|Tyler Hodge, New Zealand (0), $7,808
|72-68-71-71—282
|-2
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia (0), $7,808
|69-72-69-72—282
|-2
|Brett Rumford, Australia (0), $7,808
|71-70-73-68—282
|-2
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (15), $6,221
|74-66-74-69—283
|-1
|Jason Scrivener, Australia (15), $6,221
|73-67-71-72—283
|-1
|Robin Williams, South Africa (15), $6,221
|70-71-74-68—283
|-1
|Haydn Barron, Australia (0), $6,221
|72-69-70-72—283
|-1
|Richard Green, Australia (0), $6,221
|69-70-70-74—283
|-1
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (12), $48,305
|72-69-68-75—284
|E
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (12), $4,830
|74-68-71-71—284
|E
|David Law, Scotland (12), $4,830
|73-68-73-70—284
|E
|Connor McKinney, Australia (12), $4,830
|73-68-71-72—284
|E
|Austin Bautista, Australia (0), $4,830
|72-70-69-73—284
|E
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (0), $4,830
|71-70-66-77—284
|E
|Nathan Barbieri, Australia (0), $4,169
|72-70-71-72—285
|+1
|Cameron John, Australia (0), $4,169
|72-70-71-72—285
|+1
|Romain Langasque, France (9), $3,905
|72-69-74-71—286
|+2
|Quim Vidal, Spain (9), $3,905
|71-70-72-73—286
|+2
|Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe (8), $3,507
|69-73-73-72—287
|+3
|Cameron Davis, Australia (0), $3,507
|69-69-75-74—287
|+3
|James Marchesani, Australia (0), $3,507
|70-72-74-71—287
|+3
|Kerry Mountcastle, New Zealand (0), $3,507
|72-70-71-74—287
|+3
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England (7), $3,110
|74-68-72-74—288
|+4
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia (0), $3,110
|71-71-70-76—288
|+4
|Jediah Morgan, Australia (0), $2,911
|70-71-74-74—289
|+5
|Kaito Sato, Japan
|72-69-72-76—289
|+5
|Tobias Jonsson, Sweden (6), $2,647
|73-69-75-77—294
|+10
|James Morrison, England (6), $2,647
|69-71-74-80—294
|+10
|Stephen Leaney, Australia (0), $2,647
|68-72-79-75—294
|+10
|Yannik Paul, Germany (5), $1,985
|74-67-77-77—295
|+11
|John Senden, Australia (0), $1,982
|69-73-79-76—297
|+13
|Corey Lamb, Australia (0), $1,978
|68-74-76-82—300
|+16
