Crown Australian Open Par Scores

Sunday At Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Purse: $1.3 million Yardage: 7,086; Par: 71 Final Round Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark…

Sunday

At Royal Melbourne Golf Club

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $1.3 million

Yardage: 7,086; Par: 71

Final Round

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark (500), $224,992 67-66-66-70—269 -15 Cameron Smith, Australia (0), $145,583 70-65-66-69—270 -14 Si Woo Kim, South Korea (188), $83,379 70-66-65-70—271 -13 Michael Hollick, South Africa (150), $66,174 69-69-69-65—272 -12 Adam Scott, Australia (127), $56,116 69-66-68-70—273 -11 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand (97), $43,013 68-68-67-71—274 -10 Josele Ballester, Spain (0), $43,013 69-68-65-72—274 -10 Elvis Smylie, Australia (64), $28,388 65-72-69-69—275 -9 Matthew McCarty, United States (0), $28,388 70-69-69-67—275 -9 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico (0), $28,388 65-70-66-74—275 -9 Caleb Surratt, United States (0), $28,388 70-66-69-70—275 -9 Davis Bryant, United States (49), $22,036 71-67-69-69—276 -8 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal (49), $22,036 69-64-74-69—276 -8 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (43), $19,058 65-71-71-70—277 -7 Min Woo Lee, Australia (43), $19,058 69-65-69-74—277 -7 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (43), $19,058 72-68-68-69—277 -7 Greg Chalmers, Australia (0), $19,058 73-66-68-70—277 -7 Jack Buchanan, Australia (36), $15,935 70-72-64-72—278 -6 Wenyi Ding, China (36), $15,935 71-65-68-74—278 -6 Daniel Young, Scotland (36), $15,935 72-67-70-69—278 -6 Lucas Herbert, Australia (0), $15,935 75-65-65-73—278 -6 Marc Leishman, Australia (0), $15,935 70-69-68-71—278 -6 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain (30), $13,367 69-67-73-70—279 -5 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (30), $13,367 74-68-67-70—279 -5 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy (30), $13,367 69-71-68-71—279 -5 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain (30), $13,367 71-70-70-68—279 -5 Jack Senior, England (30), $13,367 72-70-67-70—279 -5 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria (30), $13,367 70-68-70-71—279 -5 Ben Henkel, Australia (0), $13,367 70-71-67-71—279 -5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (25), $10,985 71-65-73-71—280 -4 Sean Crocker, United States (25), $10,985 70-71-69-70—280 -4 Tom Vaillant, France (25), $10,985 73-67-70-70—280 -4 Abraham Ancer, Mexico (0), $10,985 70-70-67-73—280 -4 Curtis Luck, Australia (0), $10,985 69-73-70-68—280 -4 Cameron Adam, Scotland (22), $9,297 67-74-68-72—281 -3 Jake McLeod, Australia (0), $9,297 70-69-67-75—281 -3 Wade Ormsby, Australia (0), $9,297 68-69-70-74—281 -3 Nick Voke, New Zealand (0), $9,297 71-70-70-70—281 -3 Clement Charmasson, France (19), $7,808 67-70-74-71—282 -2 Ugo Coussaud, France (19), $7,808 72-69-69-72—282 -2 Jordan Gumberg, United States (19), $7,808 73-69-69-71—282 -2 Steve Allan, Australia (0), $7,808 73-68-70-71—282 -2 Tyler Hodge, New Zealand (0), $7,808 72-68-71-71—282 -2 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia (0), $7,808 69-72-69-72—282 -2 Brett Rumford, Australia (0), $7,808 71-70-73-68—282 -2 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland (15), $6,221 74-66-74-69—283 -1 Jason Scrivener, Australia (15), $6,221 73-67-71-72—283 -1 Robin Williams, South Africa (15), $6,221 70-71-74-68—283 -1 Haydn Barron, Australia (0), $6,221 72-69-70-72—283 -1 Richard Green, Australia (0), $6,221 69-70-70-74—283 -1 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain (12), $48,305 72-69-68-75—284 E Joel Girrbach, Switzerland (12), $4,830 74-68-71-71—284 E David Law, Scotland (12), $4,830 73-68-73-70—284 E Connor McKinney, Australia (12), $4,830 73-68-71-72—284 E Austin Bautista, Australia (0), $4,830 72-70-69-73—284 E Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (0), $4,830 71-70-66-77—284 E Nathan Barbieri, Australia (0), $4,169 72-70-71-72—285 +1 Cameron John, Australia (0), $4,169 72-70-71-72—285 +1 Romain Langasque, France (9), $3,905 72-69-74-71—286 +2 Quim Vidal, Spain (9), $3,905 71-70-72-73—286 +2 Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe (8), $3,507 69-73-73-72—287 +3 Cameron Davis, Australia (0), $3,507 69-69-75-74—287 +3 James Marchesani, Australia (0), $3,507 70-72-74-71—287 +3 Kerry Mountcastle, New Zealand (0), $3,507 72-70-71-74—287 +3 Alex Fitzpatrick, England (7), $3,110 74-68-72-74—288 +4 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia (0), $3,110 71-71-70-76—288 +4 Jediah Morgan, Australia (0), $2,911 70-71-74-74—289 +5 Kaito Sato, Japan 72-69-72-76—289 +5 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden (6), $2,647 73-69-75-77—294 +10 James Morrison, England (6), $2,647 69-71-74-80—294 +10 Stephen Leaney, Australia (0), $2,647 68-72-79-75—294 +10 Yannik Paul, Germany (5), $1,985 74-67-77-77—295 +11 John Senden, Australia (0), $1,982 69-73-79-76—297 +13 Corey Lamb, Australia (0), $1,978 68-74-76-82—300 +16

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.