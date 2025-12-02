Crosby scores twice as Penguins beat Flyers 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored his 58th and 59th career goals against the Philadelphia Flyers and his…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby scored his 58th and 59th career goals against the Philadelphia Flyers and his continued excellence in the cross-state rivalry helped lead the Penguins to a 5-1 win on Monday night.

Crosby, who has 18 goals this season, has dominated the Flyers like no other visiting player has done in Philadelphia’s franchise history. Crosby has 59 goals and 137 points in 92 games against Philadelphia, the most in both categories any opponent has ever put up on the Flyers.

He owns the Flyers.

The Flyers promoted the game all night as a Keystone Rivalry game but the series — even as fans voraciously booed Crosby with each touch — has never been much of a rivalry. Crosby has won three Stanley Cup titles while the Flyers have won only two in franchise history, in 1974 and 1975. Crosby wasn’t even born until 1987.

Crosby did enough damage to snap the Flyers’ modest three-game winning streak.

SABRES 5, JETS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Norris scored two goals and added an assist in his first game back after aggravating an injury in the season opener and Buffalo beat Winnipeg.

Norris scored his first goal of the season with 5:06 remaining in the first period on a backhand shot, assisted by Zach Benson and Tage Thompson. He added a backhand shot 41 seconds into the third, assisted by Benson and Rasmus Dahlin. Norris also recorded one assist in the game.

Bowen Byram, Jason Zucker and Alex Tuch also scored for the Sabres and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves. Benson and Josh Doan added two assists each.

Kyle Connor scored the only goal for the Jets.

DUCKS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov each scored first period goals to help Anaheim beat St. Louis.

Leo Carlsson also scored, Chris Kreider added an empty-net goal and Ville Husso made 22 saves for Anaheim who successfully killed six St. Louis power plays.

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis, and Joel Hofer made 19 saves in relief of Jordan Binnington.

Carlsson scored his 14th goal of the season 5:58 into the third period to put the Ducks ahead 3-1. It was his third goal in his last four games.

Binnington allowed two goals on five shots before being pulled after Mintyukov scored his second goal of the season with 9:36 remaining in the first period to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead.

BLUE JACKETS 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sean Monahan scored twice and Columbus overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey.

Charlie Coyle scored the go-ahead goal 6:40 into the third period and added two assists. Miles Wood had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, and Denton Mateychuk also scored.

Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves, and defenseman Zach Werenski had two assists.

Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat and Timo Meier scored for the Devils, who opened a 2-0 lead 3:03 into the game.

Jesper Bratt had two assists, and Hischier had one. Jake Allen stopped 19 shots.

SHARKS 6, MAMMOTH 3

SAN JOSE, Calif (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists as San Jose defeated Utah Mammoth.

Will Smith also scored twice for San Jose, giving him 12 goals this season. He added an assist. Pavol Regenda scored in his Sharks debut, and Adam Gaudette had the other San Jose goal.

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, had three assists to increase his season total to 26. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves.

Lawson Crouse had two goals and JJ Peterka also scored for Utah.

