Coyne Schofield, Frost thump Charge 5-1 in rematch of Walter Cup final

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield’s hat trick lifted the Minnesota Frost to a dominant 5-1 win over the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday night.

It was the first time the two teams met since Minnesota defeated Ottawa in four games to clinch its second consecutive Walter Cup title in May.

The home crowd at TD Place Arena turned the stands pink to support Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod, who announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Saturday. Despite her absence, MacLeod still earned a rousing standing ovation from the Ottawa faithful.

Dominique Petrie and Grace Zumwinkle also scored for Minnesota, which has now won two straight since losing its season opener to Toronto. Nicole Hensley made 35 saves.

Rookie Rory Guilday had the lone goal for Ottawa, while Gwyneth Philips stopped 28 of 32 shots.

Kelly Pannek muscled possession out of a puck battle along the boards to feed captain Coyne Schofield who scored just 24 seconds into the game. Just over three minutes later, Petrie tucked in a rebound off a Denisa Krizova shot.

By the seven-minute mark, Zumwinkle sniped one past Philips to make it 3-0.

After a scoreless second period, Coyne Schofield stepped around blueliner Stephanie Markowski lifting her second goal of the night over Philips’ shoulder at 4:14 of the third. Guilday put the Charge on the board with her first PWHL goal on the power play at 5:59, but Coyne Schofield sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:29 left.

Coyne Schofield leads the PWHL in goals with four thanks to her first career hat trick.

Up next

Charge: On the road against the Toronto Sceptres on Thursday.

Frost: On the road against the Boston Fleet on Sunday.

