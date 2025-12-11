Mitch Hay’s 61 helps New Zealand to a 1st-innings lead over West Indies in the 2nd test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mitch Hay scored 61 in his first test innings Thursday to help New Zealand to…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mitch Hay scored 61 in his first test innings Thursday to help New Zealand to a 73-run first-innings lead over the West Indies on the second day of the second test.

The wicketkeeper-batter who cut his teeth in seven one-day internationals and 12 T20s was called into test cricket as a replacement for the injured Tom Blundell. He followed Devon Conway’s 60 at the top of the innings to guide New Zealand to 278.

New Zealand then claimed two wickets in 10 overs before stumps, leaving the West Indies 32-2, still 41 behind. John Campbell (14) was bowled by Michael Rae, leaving a ball which cut back from outside off and nightwatchman Anderson Phillip (0) was trapped lbw by Jacob Duffy.

“At that time of day their batters have got nothing to gain and we’ve got all to gain so it was cool to get a couple there,” Duffy said. “Any time you get a lead it’s not too bad.

“A couple of guys will be a bit gutted to get a start and not go on but any time you get a lead and get them two down, you have to be happy with that.”

The West Indies bowlers made sure New Zealand’s task of surpassing the tourists’ first innings of 205 was a difficult one on a pitch at the Basin Reserve which retained pace, bounce and some treacherous movement well into the second day.

That was demonstrated in the first session in which New Zealand, after resuming at 24-0, gained a strong position at 112-2 by lunch while losing Tom Latham (11) and Kane Williamson (37) to superb pieces of seam bowling.

Latham was bowled by Kemar Roach in the fifth over of the day with a ball that jagged back sharply from outside off and pierced his tentative defensive shot. Williamson fell close to the first interval, beaten by a peach of a ball from Phillip which pitched on middle and straightened past the outside edge to hit off stump.

Conway reached his 15th test half century, his first against the West Indies, from 87 balls prior to lunch. He and Rachin Ravindra (5) were then out in consecutive overs early in the second session as New Zealand slipped to 117-4.

Hay and Daryl Mitchell, returning from injury after missing the drawn first test, put on 63 for the fifth wicket. They batted assertively to put New Zealand back on top before Mitchell (25) was out with the score 190-5.

Hay reached 50 from 74 balls with seven fours and one six before being tempted by a short ball from Ojay Shields which he hooked to Kemar Roach at fine leg. He left, chiding himself for falling into an obvious trap.

Glenn Phillips, who also missed the first test with injury, made 18 before holing out to deep midwicket off Roston Chase. As a bonus, New Zealand’s tail added 45 runs for the last two wickets.

Zak Foulkes made an unbeaten 23, Jacob Duffy 11 and 13 to go with his three wickets on debut.

Blair Tickner didn’t bat after dislocating his left shoulder in a fielding accident on the first day which again leaves the New Zealand bowling attack short-handed. In the second innings of the first test, only Foulkes, Duffy, Michael Bracewell and Ravindra were fit to bowl.

Tickner took 4-32 before his injury which means he won’t bowl or field again in the match.

On the eastern side of the Basin Reserve, grassy embankments are lined with Pohutukawa trees, the New Zealand Christmas tree which is decked at this time of the year with red blossoms, standing out against a vivid blue sky. The trees might have caused the West Indies to drop two catches Thursday when a fielder lost the red ball among the red background.

The third and final test begins Dec. 18 at Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui.

