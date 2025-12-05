Connor McDavid has hat trick, 4 points in the Oilers’ 9-4 romp over the Kraken

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had his 13th career hat trick to tie Mark Messier for fourth in Oilers…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had his 13th career hat trick to tie Mark Messier for fourth in Oilers history and added an assist in Edmonton’s 9-4 romp over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

McDavid opened the scoring at 7:17 of the first period, made it 5-2 on a power play at 6:14 of the second and struck again on a power play at 6:59 of the third. He has 14 goals this season.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl’s first-period, power-play goal for his 28th assist. Along with his 16th goal, Draisaitl had three assists for a four-point night of his own.

Matthew Savoie scored twice and Vasily Podkolzin, Zach Hyman and Mattias Janmark added goals. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had three assists, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. The Oilers have won two of their last three to improve to 12-11-5.

Eeli Tolvanen, Frederick Gaudreau, Jared McCann and Jani Nyman scored for Seattle. The Kraken have lost four in a row to drop to 11-8-6.

Joey Daccord allowed five goals on 14 shots for the Kraken before being replaced six minutes into the second period by Philipp Grubauer, who also made 14 saves.

Up next

Kraken: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host Winnipeg on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.