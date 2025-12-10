Connor Bedard scores 19th goal as Blackhawks blank Rangers 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored his 19th goal, Spencer Knight made 21 saves for his second shutout this season,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard scored his 19th goal, Spencer Knight made 21 saves for his second shutout this season, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Bedard scored in the second period off a centering pass from Andre Burakovsky to make it 2-0 and assisted on Tyler Betuzzi’s third-period goal. The 20-year-old, third-year star has 42 points this season, including 17 in his last 11 home games.

Louis Crevier opened the scoring with a short-handed goal for the Blackhawks, who bounced back after consecutive blowout losses at Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves for the Rangers, who were coming off back-to-back overtime losses. New York lost in regulation for the second time in its past nine games.

The Blackhawks have scored first in 12 of 15 home games, which leads the NHL. Chicago has also allowed just four first-period goals, the fewest in the league.

Knight’s shutout was the seventh of his career. He’s never had more than two in a season.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad’s seven-game points streak ended.

