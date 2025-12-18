Crystal Palace settles for Conference League playoffs after 2-2 draw with Finnish club KuPS

Crystal Palace missed a chance to advance directly to the Conference League round of 16 when it was held to…

Crystal Palace missed a chance to advance directly to the Conference League round of 16 when it was held to a 2-2 draw with Finnish club KuPS on Thursday.

Palace midfielder Justin Devenny headed home an equalizer in the 76th at Selhurst Park, just three minutes after the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

In the final league-phase match between between European newcomers, Christantus Uche opened the scoring inside six minutes.

The Finnish side needed just three minutes early in the second half to turned it around through goals from Piotr Parzyszek and Ibrahim Cissé.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner gave first starts to a trio from the academy, including defender George King, midfielder Dean Benamar and forward Joél Drakes-Thomas, who at 16 became the fourth-youngest player to make a senior appearance for the London club.

The 36 clubs in the third-tier European competition play six different opponents and are ranked in a single-standings format. The clubs in the Champions League and Europa League each play eight matches.

The top eight teams in the Conference League go directly to the round of 16 in March. Teams placed ninth to 24th advance to the two-leg knockout playoffs in February. The bottom 12 teams are eliminated.

Palace finished the league phase in 10th place.

Lausanne-Sport beat two-time runner-up Fiorentina 1-0 to place ninth. Fiorentina, the last-place team in Serie A, ended the league phase 15th.

Top eight

Strasbourg beat Icelandic club Breidablik 3-1 to complete the league phase unbeaten atop the standings with 16 points. Sebastian Nanasi, Martial Godo and Julio Enciso scored for Strasbourg.

Raków of Poland followed in second with 14 points after a 1-0 win over Omonoia in Cyprus.

AEK Athens scored from the spot in the 15th minute of stoppage time to edge Universitatea Craiova 3-2 and was a point back together with four other teams on 13 points.

Sparta Prague cruised to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen to move to fourth as Rayo Vallecano dealt with Drita from Kosovo also 3-0 for fifth place.

Shakhtar was held by Rijeka 0-0 and was sixth while Mainz, the Bundesliga’s last-place team, beat Samsunspor 2-0 for seventh.

AEK Larnaca squeezed inside the top eight with a 1-0 win over Shkendija.

