Columbus in action against Minnesota after overtime victory

Minnesota Wild (20-9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime.

Columbus has gone 7-5-3 in home games and 14-13-6 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 13-2-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Minnesota has gone 8-6-1 in road games and 20-9-5 overall. The Wild have gone 16-2-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 7-4. Kirill Marchenko scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 11 goals with 25 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 21 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

