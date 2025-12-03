Colorado visits New York after MacKinnon’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (14-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York; Thursday,…

Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6, in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (14-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the New York Islanders after Nathan MacKinnon’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche’s 3-1 win.

New York is 14-10-3 overall and 6-6-2 in home games. The Islanders have an 8-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

Colorado has an 8-1-4 record on the road and a 19-1-6 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 17-0-4 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has seven goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

MacKinnon has 22 goals and 24 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored six goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.