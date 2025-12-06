Cole Caufield scores in regulation and shootout in Canadiens’ 2-1 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Cole Caufield scored in regulation and a shootout, Alexandre Texier had the winner in the tiebreaker and…

Jakub Dobes made 22 saves to help Montreal improve to 15-9-3.

Scott Laughton scored for Toronto, and Dennis Hildeby stopped 33 shots. The Maple Leafs dropped to 13-11-4. They had won three in a row.

Hildeby got the start after Joseph Woll joined Anthony Stolarz on injured reserve earlier in the day. Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Woll will be out “a week … hopefully” after leaving a 5-1 victory in Carolina on Thursday night after two periods because if a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens, who topped the Maple Leafs 5-2 at home Nov. 22 to open Toronto’s recent six-game trip, connected on their second man advantage at 8:25 of the second period when Caufield slid his 15th goal of the season past Hildeby.

The Montreal winger extended his points streak to 10 games for the second double-digit run of his career.

Laughton replied for Toronto on a short-handed breakaway with 9:32 left in the third his third goal of the season and third in three games.

Up next

Canadiens: Host St. Louis on Sunday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Tampa Bay on Monday night.

