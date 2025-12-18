Cleveland hosts Chicago in conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (11-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Cleveland; Friday, 7:30…

Chicago Bulls (11-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

The Cavaliers are 12-10 in conference games. Cleveland has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 8-10 in conference play. Chicago is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.5% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 127-111 in the last meeting on Dec. 18. Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points, and Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Jaylon Tyson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Giddey is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 115.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 112.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (thumb), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.