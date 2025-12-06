Clarke scores twice, Kuemper makes 23 saves in Kings’ 6-0 romp over Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandt Clarke scored twice to help Los Angeles break out of an offensive funk, Darcy Kuemper…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandt Clarke scored twice to help Los Angeles break out of an offensive funk, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves and the Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-0 on Saturday night to split a two-game set.

Warren Foegele, Andrei Kuzmenko, Mikey Anderson and Alex Turcotte also scored after the Kings had been held to two goals or fewer in seven of their past nine games. The six goals are their most in regulation this season and they won by more than one goal for the first time since a 5-1 victory at Montreal on Nov. 11.

Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Blackhawks. Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen did not play after he was struck in the face by a puck in the final minute of a 2-1 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Goals of any sort had been hard to come by for the Kings over the past three weeks, but Foegele’s one-timer early in the second period led to an offensive eruption in the middle 20 minutes.

Kuzmenko then got Los Angeles’ first power-play goal in five games and only its third in the past 12 outings. They are 3-for-36 (8.3%) in that span.

Clarke finished off the breakthrough period by scoring through the screen of Corey Perry, who gave Knight no vantage point to see the wrist shot from the high slot.

Clarke got his second of the night early in the third period, followed by Anderson and Turcotte each netting their second goals of the season.

Blackhawks: At Anaheim on Sunday night.

Kings: At Utah on Monday night.

