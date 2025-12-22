Chicago plays Atlanta on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (13-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30…

Chicago Bulls (13-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bulls take on Atlanta.

The Hawks are 9-10 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 10-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 8-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.9% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls are shooting 47.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 47.8% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 152-150 in the last meeting on Dec. 21. Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 28 points, and Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyson Daniels is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 36.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Buzelis is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 21.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 120.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

