Chicago faces Cleveland on 4-game home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (10-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to break its four-game home slide with a win over Cleveland.

The Bulls have gone 7-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is fifth in the league averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.9% from deep. Donovan Mitchell leads the team averaging 4.0 makes while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The Bulls’ 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Bulls allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 9 the Cavaliers won 128-122 led by 29 points from De’Andre Hunter, while Isaac Okoro scored 19 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 30.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 26 points and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 112.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (thumb), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill: day to day (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Evan Mobley: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

