Chicago faces Charlotte, looks to halt 7-game slide

Chicago Bulls (9-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to end its seven-game skid with a victory over Charlotte.

The Hornets are 6-11 in conference matchups. Charlotte is 5-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls are 6-10 against conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 28.4 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 8.9.

The Hornets are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 117.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 118.3 the Hornets give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 123-116 on Nov. 29. Brandon Miller scored 27 points to help lead the Hornets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kon Knueppel is averaging 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Giddey is averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Bulls. Jevon Carter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 111.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Moussa Diabate: out (knee), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Josh Green: out (shoulder), LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Collin Sexton: day to day (thigh), Tre Mann: day to day (ankle).

Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle), Kevin Huerter: out (hamstring), Isaac Okoro: day to day (lumbar).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

