Chicago Cubs sign reliever Jacob Webb to 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and right-handed reliever Jacob Webb agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with a club option for 2027.

The 32-year-old Webb became a free agent last month when Texas did not offer him a 2026 contract. He went 5-4 with a 3.00 ERA in 55 appearances during his lone season with the Rangers.

Webb is 17-14 with a 2.99 ERA in six major league seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore and Texas. He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021.

The Cubs reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2020 and have spent part of the offseason rebuilding their bullpen.

Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz left in free agency, but Chicago re-signed left-hander Caleb Thielbar to a $4.5 million, one-year contract this month.

The Cubs also added lefty Hoby Milner on a one-year deal and signed right-hander Phil Maton to a two-year deal.

