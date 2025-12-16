Chelsea injuries up 44% after Club World Cup but report says event has had ‘minimal’ impact

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea has seen a 44% spike in injuries after competing in the supersized Club World Cup…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea has seen a 44% spike in injuries after competing in the supersized Club World Cup this year, according to findings published on Tuesday.

But the newly expanded tournament has so far had a “minimal impact” on injuries overall, the latest edition of the Men’s European Football Injury Index found.

There was fierce opposition to FIFA’s new flagship club event when it was confirmed in 2023 that it would increase from seven to 32 teams, with players’ unions warning of physical and mental burnout of players due to an ever expanding match schedule. But FIFA pressed ahead and staged the tournament in the United States in June-July.

Chelsea went on to win the inaugural competition, receiving the trophy from U.S. President Donald Trump at MetLife Stadium and taking home prize money of around $125 million. But, according to the Index, from June-October, Chelsea picked up more injuries — 23 — than any of the nine clubs from Europe’s top leagues that participated in the Club World Cup.

They included star player Cole Palmer, and was a 44% increase on the same period last year.

The introduction of the expanded Club World Cup came at a time when competitions like the Champions League and World Cup are also increasing in size.

Maheta Molango, chief executive of the English Players Football Association, said players are being pushed to their limits and “exposed to an extreme schedule at a younger and younger age.”

“The current calendar makes no sense for players, fans or clubs,” he said.

While Chelsea, which played 64 games over the entire 2024-25 season, saw an increase in injuries, the Index, produced by global insurance firm Howden, found that overall there was a decrease.

“In principle you would expect this increased workload to lead to an increase in the number of injuries sustained, as a possible rise in overall injury severity,” the Index report said, but added: “The data would suggest a minimal impact on overall injury figures.”

Despite the figures, the authors of the report accept it was too early to assess the full impact of the Club World Cup, with the findings only going up to October.

“We would expect to see the impact to spike in that sort of November to February period,” said James Burrows, Head of Sport at Howden. “What we’ve seen previously is that’s where the impact is seen from summer tournaments.”

Manchester City has sustained 22 since the tournament, which is the highest among the nine teams from Europe’s top leagues — England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

Those teams have recorded 146 injuries from June-October, which is down on the previous year’s figure of 174.

From August-October that number is 121, the lowest for that three-month period in the previous six years of the Index.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.