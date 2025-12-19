Chelsea coach Maresca has ‘no time’ for talk of Man City job

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said Friday he had “no time” for reports linking him to the Manchester…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said Friday he had “no time” for reports linking him to the Manchester City job.

A report by The Athletic this week said Maresca was high on the list of candidates to take over at City when Pep Guardiola walks away.

Guardiola is contracted until the end of next season, but the report said contingency planning was underway.

“It’s 100% speculation,” Maresca said. “There is no time for this kind of thing. I have a contract here until 2029. My focus is just about this club. I’m very proud to be here.”

Maresca was formerly part of Guardiola’s coaching team at City. He went on to lead Leicester to promotion to the Premier League and in his first season at Chelsea won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League. He also secured qualification for the Champions League.

Chelsea is currently fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind first-place Arsenal.

The reports came after Maresca claimed last week that he was unhappy about a lack of support at Chelsea and said he had just endured his worst period since arriving at the club in the summer of 2024.

Maresca didn’t specify who he was referring to, but stressed it wasn’t Chelsea fans.

“The last 48 hours has been the worst since I joined the club because many people didn’t support me and the team,” he said after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

On Monday he insisted he was happy at the club and refused to go into more detail about his outburst.

