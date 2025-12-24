Chelsea boosted by return of Delap and Estevao ahead of Villa test

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Liam Delap and Estevao when high-flying Aston Villa visits…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will be boosted by the return of Liam Delap and Estevao when high-flying Aston Villa visits Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Delap’s recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during a draw with Bournemouth on Dec. 6 had looked like being a longer layoff for the striker.

The return of Estevao, who has not played since coming on as a late substitute in the Dec. 13 win over Everton, also reinforces options for Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

“Estevao is available for Saturday and also Liam Delap,” Maresca said Wednesday. “We didn’t know exactly how long (Delap) needed to be out. Very happy for both.”

Chelsea is fourth in the league, trailing third-placed Villa by seven points.

Villa, which beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday in a 10th straight win in all competitions for Unai Emery’s team, is three points off leader Arsenal.

