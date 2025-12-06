Charlton fan dies after medical emergency and game against Portsmouth postponed

LONDON (AP) — A soccer fan died following a medical emergency that forced the postponement of the English second-division match…

The game was halted after 12 minutes as the fan received treatment. Charlton said later the unnamed fan died at a local hospital.

“The club are devastated to report that a Charlton Athletic supporter has died following a medical emergency during today’s game at The Valley against Portsmouth,” the club said in a statement. “Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Soon after the 12:30 p.m. kickoff, the Championship game was halted when the supporter in the lower tier of the Covered End stand required medical help. Fans signaled to the referee that there was a serious problem.

The players initially waited on the field but after six minutes were instructed by the referee to leave.

The supporter left on a stretcher and an announcement was made at 1:30 p.m. that the game would not continue.

