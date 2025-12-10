Champions League Glance

All Times EST League Phase Matchday 4 Tuesday, Nov. 4 Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0 Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0 Bayern…

All Times EST

League Phase

Matchday 4

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Arsenal 3, Slavia Praha 0

Frankfurt 0, Napoli 0

Bayern München 2, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Liverpool 1, Real Madrid 0

Atlético Madrid 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1

Juventus 1, Sporting Lisbon 1

Tottenham 4, Copenhagen 0

Olympiacos 1, PSV Eindhoven 1

Monaco 1, FK Bodø/Glimt 0

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Qarabağ 2, Chelsea 2.

Pafos 1, Villarreal 0

Manchester City 4, Borussia Dortmund 1

Inter Milan 2, Kairat Almaty 1

Bayer Leverkusen 1, Benfica 0

Club Brugge 3, Barcelona 3

Galatsaray 3, Ajax 0

Atalanta 1, Marseille 0

Newcastle 2, Athletic Bilbao 0

Matchday 5

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Benfica 2, Ajax 0

R. Union Saint-Gilloise 1, Galatsaray 0

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Manchester City 0

Chelsea 3, Barcelona 0

Borussia Dortmund 4, Villarreal 0

Napoli 2, Qarabağ 0

Slavia Praha 0, Athletic Bilbao 0

Juventus 3, Bodø/Glimt 2

Marseille 2, Newcastle 1

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Copenhagen 3, Kairat Almaty 2

Pafos 2, Monaco 2

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Tottenham 3

PSV Eindhoven 4, Liverpool 1

Arsenal 3, Bayern München 1

Atlético Madrid 2, Inter Milan 1

Atalanta 3, Frankfurt 0

Sporting Lisbon 3, Club Brugge 0

Real Madrid 4, Olympiacos 3

Matchday 6

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Kairat Almaty 0, Olympiacos 0

Bayern München 3, Sporting Lisbon 1

Atalanta 2, Chelsea 1

Monaco 1, Galatsaray 0

Marseille 3, R. Union Saint-Gilloise 2

Atlético Madrid 3, PSV Eindhoven2

Barcelona 2, Frankfurt 1

Liverpool 1, Inter Milan 0

Tottenham 3, Slavia Praha 0

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Copenhagen 3, Villarreal 2

Ajax 4, Qarabağ 2

Bayer Leverkusen 2, Newcastle 2

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1

Benfica 2, Napoli 0

Arsenal 3, Club Brugge 0

Athletic Bilbao 0, Paris Saint-Germain 0

Juventus 2, Pafos 0

Borussia Dortmund 2, FK Bodø/Glimt 2

Matchday 7

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Kairat Almaty vs. Club Brugge, 10:30 a.m.

FK Bodø/Glimt vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Ajax, 3 p.m.

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Arsenald, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Monaco, 3 p.m.

Copenhagen vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Galatsaray vs. Atlético Madrid, 12:45 p.m.

Qarabağ vs. Frankfurt, 12:45 p.m.

Marseille vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Slavia Praha vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Pafos, 3 p.m.

Bayern München vs. R. Union Saint-Gilloise, 3 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Athletic Bilbao

