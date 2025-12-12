Central Division foes meet when St. Louis hosts Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (13-11-6, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-14-7, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Friday, 8…

Chicago Blackhawks (13-11-6, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (11-14-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -135, Blackhawks +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues face the Chicago Blackhawks in a matchup of Central Division opponents.

St. Louis is 11-14-7 overall with a 2-4-0 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a -33 scoring differential, with 81 total goals scored and 114 allowed.

Chicago is 13-11-6 overall and 2-3-1 against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have an 11-3-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 8-3 in the last meeting. Lukas Reichel led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored seven goals with 14 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 19 goals and 22 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has scored six goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.