Celtic chairman cites abuse by fans for exit and giving up key European role

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — By resigning as chairman of troubled Scottish champion Celtic citing “abuse and threats” from fans, Peter…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — By resigning as chairman of troubled Scottish champion Celtic citing “abuse and threats” from fans, Peter Lawwell also must leave an influential position shaping the Champions League.

The European Football Clubs group — recently rebranded from its European Club Association name — said on Thursday it is “working with Peter to organize a smooth transition of his EFC roles and responsibilities.”

Lawwell was one of four vice chairmen working with EFC leader Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and also sat on the board of UC3, the joint venture between the clubs and UEFA that decides the multi-billion dollar commercial strategy for the Champions League and other competitions.

Lawwell said on Wednesday he will leave Celtic, where he previously was CEO for 18 years, at the end of the month. Hours later Celtic’s turmoil deepened with a fourth straight loss for new coach Wilfried Nancy, who was hired from Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

Celtic fans have blamed Lawwell’s board for not spending more of its cash reserves on players in the offseason, then failing to qualify for the Champions League in August by losing a playoff to Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan.

Coach Brendan Rodgers resigned in October amid clear tension with the board of directors.

The team which won 13 of the past 14 Scottish league titles has slipped behind surprise leader Hearts and risks not qualifying for the knockout phase in the second-tier Europa League.

Lawwell said on Wednesday he and his family were targets of “intolerable” levels of “abuse and threats.”

“We wish Peter and his family all the very best for what comes next,” the EFC group said from Nyon, Switzerland.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.