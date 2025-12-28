Celebrini gets goal and assist in return home as Sharks top Canucks 6-3 to stop 3-game slide

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist in a return to his hometown, powering…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist in a return to his hometown, powering the San Jose Sharks past the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old center extended his point streak to seven games, with five goals and nine assists during that stretch.

Igor Chernyshov scored his first NHL goal and added an assist for the Sharks. Ryan Reaves, John Klingberg, William Eklund and Collin Graf each had a goal. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 24 shots as San Jose snapped a three-game skid.

The Canucks got a power-play goal from Linus Karlsson, a short-handed goal from Drew O’Connor and an even-strength goal from Marco Rossi.

It was Rossi’s first goal in a Vancouver jersey. The 24-year-old center was acquired from Minnesota with winger Liam Ohgren and defenseman Zeev Buium as part of a blockbuster trade for star defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12.

Conor Garland and Filip Hronek each had two assists for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

Celebrini made it 5-3 when he fired a one-timer past Demko from the top of the faceoff circle for his 20th goal of the season at 16:20 of the third period.

Graf scored into an empty net 35 seconds later.

Chernyshov has five points (one goal, four assists) in his first five NHL games. Graf has scored in each of his last four games.

Rossi, Buium and Ohgren all played their first home game for Vancouver. Elias Pettersson returned from an upper-body injury to play his 500th regular-season game.

Vancouver went 4-1-0 on its pre-Christmas trip through New Jersey, New York, Boston and Philadelphia, but has just four wins on home ice this season (4-11-1).

Up next

Sharks: Take on the Ducks in Anaheim on Monday.

Canucks: Visit the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.