Celebrini celebrates Team Canada selection by leading Sharks past Wild 4-3 in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and an assist hours after being selected to play for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4–3 in a shootout Wednesday.

Celebrini and William Eklund scored for the Sharks in the tiebreaker, while Minnesota failed to convert on either of its two attempts. San Jose has won three straight following a three-game slide.

Igor Chernyshov had a goal and two assists, and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sharks. The 19-year-old Celebrini got his 40th assist of the season, passing Mikko Rantanen for second-most in the NHL. Yaroslav Askarov finished with 20 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who are 2-0-1 on their seven-game trip. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 25 shots.

Celebrini gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead with his 22nd goal at 4:16 of the third period. Foligno answered with his first of the season at 6:40, and the Wild tied it when Zuccarello scored unassisted at 8:47.

Tarasenko opened the scoring at 10:38 of the first period.

Chernyshov extended his goal streak to three games, scoring the equalizer 1:14 into the second. Skinner followed with a power-play goal at 16:47.

