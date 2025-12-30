CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3 0 28 41 29 11 4 5 Bemidji St. 7 2 3 0 25 39 27 9 8 3 Augustana 6 4 3 0 24 32 27 10 6 3 Michigan Tech 7 3 2 0 22 35 24 11 7 2 Bowling Green 6 3 3 0 21 43 36 8 5 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 3 2 0 21 35 28 9 7 3 Lake Superior St. 3 9 0 0 12 23 35 6 13 1 Ferris St. 3 9 0 0 8 28 46 4 16 0 N. Michigan 1 11 0 0 4 21 45 1 19 0

___

Monday’s Games

Miami (Ohio) 4, Ferris St. 2

Boston College 4, Lake Superior St. 3

Michigan St. 4, Michigan Tech 1

Friday’s Games

Michigan Tech vs. Air Force at Mullett Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. Mass.-Lowell at Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TBD vs. Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Acrisure Arena, TBA

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 9

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.