CCHA Glance

|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|8
|3
|3
|0
|28
|41
|29
|11
|4
|5
|Bemidji St.
|7
|2
|3
|0
|25
|39
|27
|9
|8
|3
|Augustana
|6
|4
|3
|0
|24
|32
|27
|10
|5
|3
|Michigan Tech
|7
|3
|2
|0
|22
|35
|24
|10
|6
|2
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|3
|0
|21
|43
|36
|8
|5
|3
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|6
|3
|2
|0
|21
|35
|28
|9
|7
|3
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|9
|0
|0
|12
|23
|35
|6
|11
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|9
|0
|0
|8
|28
|46
|4
|14
|0
|N. Michigan
|1
|11
|0
|0
|4
|21
|45
|1
|19
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Augustana Vikings 7, Omaha 4
Saturday’s Games
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 28
Miami (Ohio) vs. Michigan Tech at Van Andel Arena, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, 5 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. at Van Andel Arena, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 29
TBD vs. Ferris St. at Van Andel Arena, TBA
TBD Team vs. Lake Superior St. at Fiserv Forum, 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 2
Michigan Tech vs. Air Force at Mullett Arena, 5:05 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. Mass.-Lowell at Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 3
TBD vs. Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Acrisure Arena, TBA
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 4
N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
