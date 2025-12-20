CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3 0 28 41 29 11 4 5 Bemidji St. 7 2 3 0 25 39 27 9 8 3 Augustana 6 4 3 0 24 32 27 10 5 3 Michigan Tech 7 3 2 0 22 35 24 10 6 2 Bowling Green 6 3 3 0 21 43 36 8 5 3 St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 3 2 0 21 35 28 9 7 3 Lake Superior St. 3 9 0 0 12 23 35 6 11 1 Ferris St. 3 9 0 0 8 28 46 4 14 0 N. Michigan 1 11 0 0 4 21 45 1 19 0

___

Friday’s Games

Augustana Vikings 7, Omaha 4

Saturday’s Games

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Miami (Ohio) vs. Michigan Tech at Van Andel Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. at Van Andel Arena, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29

TBD vs. Ferris St. at Van Andel Arena, TBA

TBD Team vs. Lake Superior St. at Fiserv Forum, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 2

Michigan Tech vs. Air Force at Mullett Arena, 5:05 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) vs. Mass.-Lowell at Acrisure Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3

TBD vs. Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Acrisure Arena, TBA

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 4

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

