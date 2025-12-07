CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|8
|2
|2
|0
|27
|36
|22
|11
|3
|4
|Bemidji St.
|7
|2
|2
|0
|23
|35
|23
|9
|8
|2
|Bowling Green
|6
|3
|3
|0
|21
|43
|36
|8
|5
|3
|Augustana
|5
|4
|1
|0
|18
|21
|18
|8
|5
|1
|Michigan Tech
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|27
|20
|8
|6
|2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|15
|29
|25
|7
|7
|3
|Lake Superior St.
|3
|9
|0
|0
|12
|23
|35
|6
|11
|1
|Ferris St.
|3
|7
|0
|0
|8
|24
|38
|4
|12
|0
|N. Michigan
|1
|9
|0
|0
|4
|18
|39
|1
|17
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Bowling Green 4, N. Michigan 3, OT
Ferris St. 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Sunday’s Games
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 1:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 19
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 20
Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 28
Lake Superior St. vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, TBA
Miami (Ohio) vs. Michigan Tech at Van Andel Arena, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. at Van Andel Arena, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.