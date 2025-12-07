CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 2 2…

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 2 2 0 27 36 22 11 3 4 Bemidji St. 7 2 2 0 23 35 23 9 8 2 Bowling Green 6 3 3 0 21 43 36 8 5 3 Augustana 5 4 1 0 18 21 18 8 5 1 Michigan Tech 5 3 2 0 16 27 20 8 6 2 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 3 2 0 15 29 25 7 7 3 Lake Superior St. 3 9 0 0 12 23 35 6 11 1 Ferris St. 3 7 0 0 8 24 38 4 12 0 N. Michigan 1 9 0 0 4 18 39 1 17 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green 4, N. Michigan 3, OT

Ferris St. 4, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 1

St. Thomas (Minn.) 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Sunday’s Games

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 1:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Lake Superior St. vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, TBA

Miami (Ohio) vs. Michigan Tech at Van Andel Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. vs. Ferris St. at Van Andel Arena, 7 p.m.

