CCHA Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 7 1 2 0 24 30 17 10 2 4 Bemidji St. 7 1 2 0 23 34 20 9 7 2 Bowling Green 5 2 3 0 19 37 30 7 4 3 Michigan Tech 5 3 2 0 16 27 20 8 6 2 Augustana 4 4 1 0 15 18 17 7 5 1 St. Thomas (Minn.) 3 2 2 0 12 22 19 6 6 3 Lake Superior St. 2 8 0 0 9 17 28 5 10 1 Ferris St. 2 6 0 0 5 19 32 3 11 0 N. Michigan 0 8 0 0 0 12 33 0 16 0

Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 12

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Omaha at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Lake Superior St. vs. Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum, TBA

Miami (Ohio) at Michigan Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7 p.m.

