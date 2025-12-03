Caufield scores shootout winner, Canadiens beat Jets 3-2 to snap 2-game skid

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner after a frantic overtime period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the…

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the shootout winner after a frantic overtime period as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a back-and-forth game on Wednesday night.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen had goals in regulation as Montreal snapped a two-game skid, including a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Jakub Dobes stopped 29 shots and all three shootout attempts.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist each for Winnipeg, which lost for the sixth time in seven games to end a five-game road trip.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves – including multiple desperation stops – after being pulled in Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Comrie was solid in his fifth start since Connor Hellebuyck’s minor knee surgery on Nov. 22.

Neal Pionk returned for the Jets after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Jets: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Canadiens: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.