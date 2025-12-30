Carolina visits Pittsburgh after shootout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (24-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Carolina Hurricanes (24-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-12-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -130, Penguins +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Pittsburgh has a 16-12-9 record overall and a 5-1-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have a -1 scoring differential, with 116 total goals scored and 117 allowed.

Carolina is 24-11-3 overall with a 9-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Hurricanes have a +17 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 108 conceded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 20 goals and 19 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has four goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-5-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

