Carolina in action against Toronto after overtime victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday,…

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-7-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Hurricanes knocked off the Calgary Flames 1-0 in overtime.

Carolina has an 8-3-1 record at home and a 16-7-2 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 7-2-1 record in one-goal games.

Toronto is 12-11-3 overall and 4-7-0 on the road. The Maple Leafs have conceded 90 goals while scoring 89 for a -1 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Hurricanes won 5-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.