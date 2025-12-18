Carolina brings 5-game win streak into matchup against Florida

Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (18-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (18-13-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Florida Panthers.

Florida has an 11-6-2 record at home and an 18-13-2 record overall. The Panthers have a 7-4-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Carolina has a 22-9-2 record overall and an 11-4-1 record on the road. The Hurricanes are 7-2-1 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has three goals and 21 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.