Canucks look to keep win streak going, visit the Bruins

Vancouver Canucks (14-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vancouver Canucks (14-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -159, Canucks +134; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Boston Bruins.

Boston has a 20-15 record overall and a 12-6-0 record in home games. The Bruins have a 17-7-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vancouver is 14-17-3 overall and 10-7-2 in road games. The Canucks have a 12-3-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 24 goals and 13 assists for the Bruins. Casey Mittelstadt has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Conor Garland has seven goals and 12 assists for the Canucks. Kiefer Sherwood has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.