Canucks host the Red Wings following Raty’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (15-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday,…

Detroit Red Wings (15-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings after Aatu Raty scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Vancouver has a 4-8-1 record in home games and an 11-15-3 record overall. The Canucks have a 3-5-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Detroit is 15-11-3 overall and 6-5-2 on the road. The Red Wings are 6-2-1 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has eight goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. James van Riemsdyk has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.