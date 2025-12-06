Canucks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Wild

Minnesota Wild (15-8-5, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10…

Minnesota Wild (15-8-5, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -141, Canucks +118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks will try to break their four-game skid when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Vancouver has a 3-8-1 record at home and a 10-15-3 record overall. The Canucks have a 3-5-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota has a 7-5-1 record in road games and a 15-8-5 record overall. The Wild have gone 11-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has two goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has scored seven goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

