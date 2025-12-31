Canadiens visit the Hurricanes following Suzuki’s 2-goal showing

Montreal Canadiens (21-12-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (21-12-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-12-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime win against the Florida Panthers.

Carolina has a 13-6-1 record at home and a 24-12-3 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 21-2-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Montreal has an 11-3-5 record on the road and a 21-12-6 record overall. The Canadiens have committed 173 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 14 goals and 21 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 19 goals and 20 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has 16 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

