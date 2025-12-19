Canadiens host the Penguins after Bolduc’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-10-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-12-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Zachary Bolduc scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal has an 18-12-4 record overall and a 9-9-1 record in home games. The Canadiens have gone 15-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Pittsburgh has a 14-10-9 record overall and an 8-4-4 record on the road. The Penguins have conceded 101 goals while scoring 103 for a +2 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Canadiens won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has three goals and 22 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Penguins: 2-4-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

