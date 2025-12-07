Canadiens host the Blues after shootout victory

St. Louis Blues (10-12-7, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-9-3, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7…

St. Louis Blues (10-12-7, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-9-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -144, Blues +121; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Canadiens knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in a shootout.

Montreal has gone 7-6-1 at home and 15-9-3 overall. The Canadiens have a 12-3-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

St. Louis has a 5-6-3 record in road games and a 10-12-7 record overall. The Blues have a -26 scoring differential, with 73 total goals scored and 99 given up.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 15 goals and 15 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has four goals and 13 assists for the Blues. Dylan Holloway has scored two goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

